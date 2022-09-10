Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: The sun sets on the 2022 offseason...

As the preseason comes to an end so does summer for most of us. Is that trade off worth it, is a question that I will leave to your passions.
The kiddies are back in school and weekends for many revert running errands like groceries, taxing those kids to practice or games, and after church (?) FOOTBALL!!!!!
Yes, kiss those 90 degree days goodbye say hello to the pigskin. No more fighting over prolonged bedtimes instead you can fight over what to pack in their lunch!
Anyway you slice it, we have a very interesting season ready to play out in front of our collective eyes!
HERE WE GO!
- Without Ben Roethlisberger my confidence in late game heroics has taken a huge hit. What will you miss most (or least) about Big Ben?
- Speaking of Pittsburgh Steelers QBs... what about Mason? Call your shot now. Do we keep him all season as insurance and a mentor to young Kenny? Do we trade him for a bag of magic beans? More? Does he become a distraction and pull his best impersonation of Deebo?
- Outside of the O Line somehow putting it all together quickly what other thing are you hoping will happen to guarantee a playoff birth?
- Tomorrow we line up against the team from Cincy. Many of us for years have referred to them as the “bungals”. Did last year convince you that they are for real or do they have to prove it all again to make you a real believer?
- We haven’t talked music lately and this question always gets some great debate. What is the best cover song ever?
