Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: The sun sets on the 2022 offseason...

As the preseason comes to an end so does summer for most of us. Is that trade off worth it, is a question that I will leave to your passions.

The kiddies are back in school and weekends for many revert running errands like groceries, taxing those kids to practice or games, and after church (?) FOOTBALL!!!!!

Yes, kiss those 90 degree days goodbye say hello to the pigskin. No more fighting over prolonged bedtimes instead you can fight over what to pack in their lunch!

Anyway you slice it, we have a very interesting season ready to play out in front of our collective eyes!

HERE WE GO!