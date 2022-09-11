Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: For better or for worse? The Steelers 2022 season is here

The 2022 NFL season is here, with the Steelers kicking off their campaign against in-division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. What can Steelers fans expect from specific players and key positions amongst a refreshed group the Black and Gold? Join Matty Peverell and Mark Davison who will share their predictions for the Steelers’ performances in 2022, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success and chase a seventh Lombardi.

Steelers News and Notes

For better or for worse? The Steelers 2022 season is here

A BAD guest

Listen to the show below

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

We Run the North: Who get’s out of the AFC North gate early?

The start of the NFL season is finally here, and teams need a fast start in order ton not fall behind early. Who will get out of the gate quickly? Join BTSC’s Kevin Tate and his AFC North Crew featuring Brandon Herriott, Chay Williams, and Pay Saunders as they break down the division after the two weeks of preseason for the Browns, Bengals, Ravens and Steelers.

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers ‘22 Opener in Cincinnati

There’s always a lot of material rolling trough a Steelers fan’s cranium on Game Day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last minute thoughts right before the Steelers tangle with the Bengals.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE