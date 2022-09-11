Buccaneers at Cowboys: Sunday Night Football Open Thread

Tampa Bay (13-4) at Dallas (12-5) +2.5

With the unwritten 3-point home field advantage rule, this one looks to be a wash.

I guess losing Tyron Smith isn’t too big a deal for Dallas.

I’d be cheering for the Buccaneers if Brady hadn’t decided to un retire, but here we are.

This seems like a good Sunday night game to be out of town for. Whoever wins will disappoint, but I’d watch if I was home, and some of you will too.

