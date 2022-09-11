Steelers vs. Bengals, Week 1: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2022 regular season with a ton of questions surrounding their team/organization, none larger than the future of the quarterback situation. For the firs time since 2003 the Steelers were entering a regular season without Ben Roethlisberger on the roster.

What will it look like? Mitch Trubisky was named the starter leading into the Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, but the bigger concern were the players blocking up front, not necessarily who is at quarterback. Needless to say, answers for the Steelers would be provided, whether they be positive or negative.

Cincinnati won the opening coin toss, and it was the Steelers’ offense which was forced into action to start the first quarter. Matt Canada’s unit went no-huddle to start the game, and what looked like a pass to Diontae Johnson was a first down, the play was ruled down short of the line to gain.

After a failed Mike Tomlin challenge, Pressley Harvin III went onto action for the first time. Starting at their own 22, Joe Burrow was sacked by Cam Heyward on first down. On second down Burrow was intercepted by Minkah Fitzpatrick and he ran it back for the pick-six.

Chris Boswell’s point-after was good, making the score 7-0 with 12:43 left in the opening quarter.

The next drive for Cincinnati was more successful than their opening drive, but when entering field goal range an Alex Highsmith sack on 3rd and 10 looked to push the Bengals out of field goal range. However, Evan McPherson hit a 59-yard kick to make the score 7-3.

A Steelers three-and-out gave the ball right back to Burrow and company; however, the Steelers’ defense continued to dominate the Bengals’ offensive line. On 1st down following a defensive pass interference call, Alex Highsmith registered his second sack and caused a fumble on Borrow that was snagged out of the air by Cam Heyward.

Following a trick play pass to Pat Freiermuth off the turnover, the Steelers offense was unable to punch the ball into the end-zone on a first-and-goal situation. Instead, they settled for a Chris Boswell chip shot field goal to make the score 10-3.

The Bengals moved the ball into Pittsburgh territory at the end of the first quarter...