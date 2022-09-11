Steelers vs. Bengals, Week 1: 2nd quarter in-game update

To start the second quarter, Burrow continued to struggle with the Pittsburgh defense. T.J. Watt blew up a Joe Mixon run play, and on the next snap Watt jumped to knock the ball down, and ended up intercepting the pass, the third turnover for the Steelers defense.
.@_TJWatt forcing turnovers. Nothing new here.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 11, 2022
Trubisky and the offense was able to take advantage of the turnover and moved the ball methodically down the field. A 32-yard misdirection pass to Zach Gentry set up a first and goal situation. Following a defensive pass interference call in the end zone, the second play was a swing pass to Najee Harris for the Steelers touchdown.
A thing of beauty@Mtrubisky10 | @ohthatsNajee22 | #PITvsCIN on CBS | NFL+ https://t.co/E0NYNUzFXC pic.twitter.com/3CVeal9Jrx— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 11, 2022
Boswell’s extra point was good, making the score 17-3.
Desperately needing an answer, the end result for Burrow and the Bengals was familiar, a turnover. When nearing midfield, a pass intended for Tyler Boyd was picked off by Cam Sutton, the 4th Cincinnati turnover in the first half.
No fly zone ♂️— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 11, 2022
A three-and-out after the interception gave the ball right back to Cincinnati, and the Bengals’ offense started to heat up. Facing a critical 4th and 1, Joe Mixon broke off a huge run to put the offense in a first-and-goal situation. The Steelers’ defense did their best bend-don’t-break impersonation and held the Bengals to a field goal. The kick was good, making the score 17-6 heading into halftime.
