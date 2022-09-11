Steelers vs. Bengals, Week 1: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

To start the second quarter, Burrow continued to struggle with the Pittsburgh defense. T.J. Watt blew up a Joe Mixon run play, and on the next snap Watt jumped to knock the ball down, and ended up intercepting the pass, the third turnover for the Steelers defense.

Trubisky and the offense was able to take advantage of the turnover and moved the ball methodically down the field. A 32-yard misdirection pass to Zach Gentry set up a first and goal situation. Following a defensive pass interference call in the end zone, the second play was a swing pass to Najee Harris for the Steelers touchdown.

Boswell’s extra point was good, making the score 17-3.

Desperately needing an answer, the end result for Burrow and the Bengals was familiar, a turnover. When nearing midfield, a pass intended for Tyler Boyd was picked off by Cam Sutton, the 4th Cincinnati turnover in the first half.

A three-and-out after the interception gave the ball right back to Cincinnati, and the Bengals’ offense started to heat up. Facing a critical 4th and 1, Joe Mixon broke off a huge run to put the offense in a first-and-goal situation. The Steelers’ defense did their best bend-don’t-break impersonation and held the Bengals to a field goal. The kick was good, making the score 17-6 heading into halftime.