Steelers vs. Bengals, Week 1: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

2nd Quarter In-Game Update

The Bengals received the football to start the second half, but the Pittsburgh defense forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter. While the Steelers’ first drive of the second half did include a first down, another Pressley Harvin punt gave the Bengals the football starting in Pittsburgh territory.

Keeping Burrow and company out of the end-zone wouldn’t last the entire game, and the Bengals finally hit pay dirt on their next drive. After Burrow hit Tyler Boyd for the team’s first touchdown, the Bengals converted a two-point conversion to make the score 17-14 with 4:41 left in the third quarter.

While the next Pittsburgh offensive drive wasn’t a three-and-out, it didn’t produce either points or a time consuming drive. A nice Pressley Harvin punt put the Bengals inside their own 10-yard line to end the third quarter.