Steelers leave Week 1 with key injuries, none larger than T.J. Watt’s injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to somehow, someway beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in overtime Sunday, but it didn’t come without a cost. The cost was a laundry list of injuries throughout the Week 1 game.

The biggest name on the injury report was outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Following the game, Mike Tomlin labeled Watt’s injury as an “upper body injury,” while other outlets and reporters are calling it a pectoral injury.

This from ESPN’s Adam Schefter shortly after the game wrapped up in Cincinnati.

Steelers believe TJ Watt tore his pec and he is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm diagnosis, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

If Watt did indeed tear his pectoral muscle, it would mean surgery and a likely end to his season. Watt had a tremendous day tallying 6 total tackles, 6 solo tackles, 1 sack, 3 tackles for loss, 2 pass defenses, 1 QB Hit and 1 interception. Replacing Watt doesn’t happen, you just try your best to fill the gaps. Look for more on this in the coming hours/days.

The other big injury was to running back Najee Harris. Harris was tackled awkwardly in the 4th quarter of the game, and Tomlin labeled this injury as a foot injury. It isn’t known if this injury is an extension of the sprained foot he suffered during the preseason or not.

The only other injuries noted by Tomlin were to cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle) and linebacker Robert Spillane (eye). Those players’ injuries will be evaluated in the coming days.

There were other non-listed injuries sustained during the overtime win.

Center Mason Cole left the game with an apparent ankle injury, but was able to return. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith also left with an unknown injury, but he too was able to return to game action. In the waning minutes of the game, both rookie DeMarvin Leal and defensive captain Cam Heyward left the game, but neither injury seemed to be serious.

