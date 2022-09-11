Who gets the game ball for the Steelers 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals in Week 1?

The Pittsburgh Steelers started off the 2022 season with a persevering overtime victory in Cincinnati over the Bengals. After being placed in the underdog role to start the season yet again this year, there were a number of Steelers players who stepped up and helped lead this team to victory.

But who gets the game ball?

Each win for the Steelers this season, I will set forth nominations to receive the BTSC game ball. It does not necessarily have to be the best player on the field, but who really stepped up their game this particular week. After the case has been made, you all decide which player takes home the honor.

Since there is no previous win to go on, we can’t highlight the last winner just yet. But in weeks to come, that will be done here as well in addition to a list of previous winners.

I will remind everyone of the rules from last year that it is individual players who will be in the running. Although it could be applicable, it will not be either position groups or coaches who are eligible for this designation as they are more in line for Jeff Hartman’s Winners and Losers article.

So here are the nominations in no particular order:

Chris Boswell

Despite hitting the upright from 55 yards with a chance to win the game earlier in overtime, Boswell did not let the previous miss shake him as he banged home the game-winner from 53-yards as the overtime clock expired.

Cam Heyward

Although he was only credited with two tackles, Cam Heyward had one sack and another that was taken away on a penalty in the secondary. Heyward also had three quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery that would have also been an interception if they would have ruled it a pass and not a fumble.

T.J. Watt

Before leaving the game near the end of the fourth quarter, T.J. Watt was doing many things that Steelers fans had come to expect. With six tackles and a sack, Watt also had three tackles for loss, two passes defensed, and an interception.

Minkah Fitzpatrick

What a game. Not only did Minkah Fitzpatrick get the Steelers first touchdown of the season on a pick-six in the first quarter, he led the team in tackles with 14. But another play which doesn’t show up on the stat line is the blocked extra point with 0:02 left in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.

Alex Highsmith

After missing all three of the Steelers preseason games, Alex Highsmith came to play. Notching 3.0 sacks, Highsmith is already half way towards his 2021 total. Highsmith finished the game with nine tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

So what do you think? Who deserves the game ball for the Steelers this week? Make sure you vote in the poll as this is how the winner will be determined. And of course, feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments below.