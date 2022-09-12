 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the win over the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field in Week 1 of the regular season. Take a look and listen to what was said after the game.

By Jeff.Hartman
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the first time this regular season with their win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.

Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Sunday.

Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game of the regular season. The next game on the docket is the Week 2 game vs. the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium, but first, the post-game sound:

Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference

Chris Boswell Post-Game Press Conference

Mitch Trubisky Post-Game Press Conference

Cam Heyward Post-Game Press Conference

Around the Locker Room

