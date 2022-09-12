Steelers players take to Twitter to talk about the win over the Bengals in Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won their first game of the regular season! After their win moves their record to 1-0 for the 2022 regular season after beating the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Week 1.

Following the Steelers’ win, players took to social media to celebrate the big win over the AFC North rival.

Take a look at what was said on different platforms following the game! I also added some interesting video which I felt fans might enjoy.

(Editor’s Note: This article may be updated as more players take to social media to talk about the team’s victory.)

why isnt espn posting but gone post a catch that didn’t even count ‍♂️ https://t.co/VN6QTI2VVQ — 6’4 Nightskin (@kdd7696) September 12, 2022

Great team win! Black Air Force energy was definitely with us #HereWeGo — Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) September 11, 2022

Steeling your JOY. You Bungles . @Bengals . Walk in your trap and take over your little kitty trap. #LittleBrothers pic.twitter.com/lew6eZaviW — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) September 11, 2022

“What they stealing?” This massive dub lol. — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) September 11, 2022

The amount of excuse making Bengal fans are making under my post is insane . pic.twitter.com/0kXuDS3wLc — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) September 11, 2022

Best in the game https://t.co/j96rtRHhU8 — Connor Heyward (@ConnorHeyward1) September 11, 2022

Prayers up to my dawg @_TJWatt ! Was playing like the MVP he as already — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) September 11, 2022

Love to see it! #HereWeGo — Arthur Moats (@dabody52) September 11, 2022

Boz's kick is good, Steelers win! — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) September 11, 2022

If you don’t like @CoachTomlin you jealous…and it’s clear you don’t like yourself…da man just living life…#beatdaodds… — . (@Ike_SwagginU) September 11, 2022

MANNN WHAT A FOOTBALL WEEKEND — Mr SNELL YA LATER (@benny_snell) September 11, 2022