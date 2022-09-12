NFL Week 2 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 1.5-point underdogs vs. the Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now preparing for their home opener as they host the New England Patriots this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 2

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots

Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM

Betting line: +1.5

Over/under: 41

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (L) 33-3 vs Patriots

Win streak: 1 game NE

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 1 - 2 NE

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 3 - 7 NE

The opening line on the game was at +1 after the schedule was announced in May. Throughout the offseason and preseason games, the line has held steady but moved slightly in favor of the Patriots despite their loss on Week 1 compared to the Steelers upset victory.

Being the underdog on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +105 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 21/20 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Patriots would have a payout of $41 ($21 plus the original $20 bet). The Patriots have a current moneyline of -125, or 4/5 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on New England to win straight up would have a payout of $36 ($16 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games against AFC opponents and are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games against New England. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 6 games and have gone UNDER in 5 of their last 6 games against the Patriots.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 70/1 after Week 1. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 40/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 11/2 odds behind the Browns at 7/2 odds, the Bengals at 3/1, and the Ravens as the favorite at 11/10 odds.