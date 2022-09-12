AFC North Recap: Bengals are the lone winless team in the division after Week 1

The first week of NFL football is behind us, and it was quite the week in the AFC North division. With that said, it is time to see how the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all did in the week that was.

Time to take a look...

Baltimore Ravens - 24

New York Jets - 9

Joe Flacco got the start for the Jets on Sunday, and it had everything you’d want for a revenge game. Flacco vs. his former team, one more shot to prove himself as a capable starter in the league. Yeah, about that. Flacco and the Jets couldn’t do anything on offense, and once the Ravens’ offense got rolling they weren’t able to be stopped. Lamar Jackson proved his worth and completed some big throws, yes he threw the football, down field for splash plays. I don’t know if this says more about the Ravens or the Jets at this point. Only time will tell.

Cleveland Browns - 26

Carolina Panthers - 24

Speaking of revenge games, Mr. Baker Mayfield had plenty of juice leading up to the game vs. the team which essentially turned their backs on him to court Deshaun Watson. I don’t feel bad for Mayfield, but you would think if there was a game he’d find a way to win, it was this one. On top of that, the Browns had only won one game in Week 1 since they came back into the league. Well, make that two games after the Jacoby Brissett led Browns were able to make enough plays to win.

Pittsburgh Steelers - 23

Cincinnati Bengals - 20 (OT)

With the Ravens and Browns winning, only one team would fall to the basement of the AFC North, and there were plenty of times when it looked like the Steelers and Bengals would end up in a tie. This game was one of the craziest, and weirdest, games of recent history, and it proved you never know how games will unfold in the NFL. When all was said and done, the Steelers made just a few more plays than the Bengals, one being Chris Boswell’s 52-yard game-winning field goal, to move their record to 1-0 and plunge the Bengals to 0-1.

AFC North Standings

Baltimore Ravens - 1-0

Cleveland Browns - 1-0

Pittsburgh Steelers - 1-0

Cincinnati Bengals - 0-1

Week 2 AFC North Schedule:

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns — 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens — 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys — 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday

A look ahead...

The next four opponents for all AFC North teams:

Baltimore Ravens: vs. Dolphins, at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns: vs. Jets, vs. Steelers (TNF), at Falcons, vs. Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers: vs. Patriots, at Browns (TNF), vs. Jets, at Bills

Cincinnati Bengals: at Cowboys, at Jets, vs. Dolphins, at Ravens