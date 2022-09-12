Broncos vs. Seahawks: Monday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is here, and it’s the first Monday Night Football game of the season. The first Monday night game of the year is a revenge game of sorts, with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos heading to Seattle to face Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Monday, Sept. 12

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

DEN: -6.5

O/U: 43.5

Moneyline:

DEN: -275

SEA: +230

Staff Picks:

Will Russell Wilson's homecoming be one filled with boos and poor play? Or will he prove his new home in Denver will be nicer than when he wore the Seahawks blue on a weekly basis? It will hopefully be a highly contested game and fun to watch.

