Updating the Steelers injury situation with Najee Harris and T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers were successful in beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in overtime, but it came at a cost. The cost? Injuries to two key players, mainly Najee Harris and T.J. Watt.

Following the game, reports circulated about the extent of these injuries. Monday afternoon, there was good news surrounding Harris. According to Jordan Schultz, tests on Harris’ foot were negative, and, according to a source, there is a “good chance” he could play in Week 2 vs. the New England Patriots.

Source: All the tests on Najee Harris’ foot were negative and the #Steelers believe there’s a “good chance” he will play Week 2 vs the #Pats. https://t.co/55FfAiHJlY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2022

As for Watt, the reports were a little more cloudy. Several reports circulated throughout the day Monday, some of which stated Watt was seen at the team’s facility without a wrap/sling on his shoulder. However, Adam Schefter of ESPN states Watt has already had initial test done on his pectoral injury, and is awaiting other opinions before choosing the next course of action.

Steelers’ Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt will get second and third medical opinions about his torn pec Tuesday, per sources. If doctors determine that Watt needs surgery, his season likely would be over; if he doesn’t need surgery, he could possibly return in six weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

These updates are not definitive, but there will be more news coming from Mike Tomlin Tuesday during his weekly press conference. However, fans shouldn’t expect Tomlin to release any specific/detailed information on the injuries to Harris or Watt during the press conference.

If Harris is lost for any stretch of time, expect the combination of Jaylen Warren and Benny Snell Jr. to shoulder the load. If the injury would force him to Injured Reserve (IR), promoting Anthony McFarland from the team’s practice squad is also an option.

As for Watt, his injury makes a thin position even more thin, but the addition of Malik Reed and Jamir Jones eases the burden. If Watt is lost for the season, the Steelers will absolutely have to make a move at the outside linebacker position to somehow fill the void left by the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Patriots to invade Acrisure Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.