Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Celebrating and breathing again the day after

So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

The Steelers eek out a win in Cincy

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: Big Win, Bigger Problems

The Steelers had a big upset win on opening day, but there’s plenty of worry going around. Join Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo, and Shannon White to talk all about it on the Steelers Hangover.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Big win, but big problems

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: What the Fitzpatrick? Offensive struggles and defensive excellence in Cincinnati

The Steelers won their opener with super defense, but the offense looked dreadful. Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The dominance of Minkah Fitzpatrick?

Offensive struggles

Defensive excellence in Cincinnati.

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE