NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Steelers ranking all over the map after Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season, but the win was far from perfect. In fact, it was the kind of win which made it extremely difficult to gauge where they rank among their NFL peers.

Was the 23-20 overtime win to have them considered a Top 10 team? Based on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, that’s not the case. Was the defensive performance enough to keep the team out of the bottom third of the league? These rankings suggest they did just that.

All in all, the Steelers’ rankings this week were all over the map. Yes, one site has them as a Top 10 team. On the other hand, a couple websites have them in the bottom half of the league.

The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but it’s that time of the week where we take a look at other outlets’ rankings after Week 1 of regular season action.

Let’s get to the rankings...

...

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 22 Rookie who stood out: RB Jaylen Warren Even though the Steelers have rookies on the roster who figure to be major players this season, there weren’t many opportunities for the young guys to flash on Sunday. Warren, an undrafted rookie, ended up with the most playing time among the rookies (23 offensive snaps). He stepped into a big role when Najee Harris went down at the end of regulation, and though he had only three carries for 7 yards, he figures to have an even bigger role against the Patriots if Harris misses time. Honorable mention standout rookie: third-round pick defensive end DeMarvin Leal, who played 17 snaps.

...

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

Previous rank: No. 21 Let’s start with the positives: The Steelers forced Joe Burrow into five turnovers, the front seven piled up six sacks and Chris Boswell’s long field goal secured an overtime win over the defending AFC champion Bengals in one of the craziest season openers in recent history. The negatives are ominous, however: The offense was largely stagnant under Mitch Trubisky, Najee Harris exited the game with a foot injury and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt appears likely to miss at least several weeks after suffering a pectoral injury in the final seconds of regulation. Sometimes even the most dramatic of wins can feel like a loss.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers allowed the Bengals to force overtime, but Chris Boswell was eventually able to come through for the win. T.J. Watt was injured in the win, as was Najee Harris. Mitchell Trubisky was 21-for-38 with 194 yards and a touchdown.”

...

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers didn’t look great offensively with Mitchell Trubisky, but they did just enough the passing game to steal the Bengals game to reward the takeaway-amassing defense. The overtime win had to feel good, but it may have come with the devastating injury losses of T.J. Watt and Najee Harris.

...

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

It was finally going to be the first time the Pittsburgh Steelers stumbled to a losing record in Mike Tomlin’s illustrious 16-year head coaching career. But Pittsburgh went out and turned over Joe Burrow more times than some people can count on one hand. And all that happened before the game got really weird. The NFL is better when the games are chaotic, like college football. And the end of this game felt like a wacky college game. The offensive line struggled, and Mitchell Trubisky was as underwhelming as expected. Yet, the defense caused problems for Cincinnati all game long, which will keep Pittsburgh in games this season if they can continue on that trajectory. Unfortunately, they may have lost T.J. Watt for an extended period with a potentially serious pec injury.

What do you think of these rankings? Be sure to let us know in the comment section below and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the New England Patriots in Week 2.