BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 1 results

Entry into the Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool closed at 1 PM on Sunday when the early NFL games kicked off. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward Football.

The most common selection for Week 1 was the Baltimore Ravens in New York against the Jets which was the most selected game in four of the five leagues. This game was mildly close in the first half only to get blown wide open in the third quarter. The exactly 100 contestants who chose the Ravens made it easily through to Week 2.

The second most popular pick was the selection of Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos to take down his former team in Seattle. This game came down to a 64-yard field goal attempt rather than a 4th & 5. The kick missing just right sent 75 entries home.

The next most commonly picked game was the Tennessee Titans hosting the New York Giants. Despite getting shut out in the first half, the Giants went to the lead and not the tie on the two-point conversion with just over a minute left to play. Tennessee’s 47-yard field goal attempt as time expired was no good, eliminating 74 contestants.

One other popular game was where 47 contestants picked the Indianapolis Colts to defeat the Houston Texans. With the rules being a team must win, the game ending in a tie eliminated those entries.

One good sign was only three contestants failed to make their pick in time. Hopefully this number will drop to zero over the rest of the contest.

So after one week, only 41.6% of the entries still remain. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now!

Weekly Update:

Upcoming Week 2 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: L.A. Rams (-10.5) at home over Atlanta

L.A. Rams (-10.5) at home over Atlanta Closest match up (other than the Steelers ): Three games at (-2.5)

Three games at (-2.5) The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+1) at home against New England

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.