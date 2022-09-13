Steelers swap a pair of players on their practice squad prior to Week 2

Throughout the course of an 18-game regular season, adjustments are necessary at every level. This includes with the 53-man roster, as well as the 16-man practice squad. Throughout the year players will come and go on both lists to accommodate injury and adjustments to be made.

Tuesday the Steelers made some of those adjustments as they signed two players to their practice squad, and released two to make room.

Players added: LB Ryan Anderson and TE Rodney Williams

Players released: TE Justin Rigg and WR Jaquarii Roberson

This from the Steelers verified Twitter page:

The news of Anderson’s workout was made public earlier in the day, but the complete 4 players transaction now becomes official.

For more about the latest additions, this from Steelers.com:

Anderson was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in 52 games, starting four, while recording 78 tackles, including seven for a loss, five forced fumbles, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed. He signed with the New York Giants in 2021 but was only with the team for the offseason. Anderson played at the University of Alabama where he was a first team All-SEC selection and a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker. Williams was signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft but released during the preseason. Williams played college ball at Tennessee-Martin, where he played in 53 games, starting 26. He finished with 99 receptions for 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns, finishing his career ranked ninth in school history in receptions.

