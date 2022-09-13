Report: T.J. Watt avoids surgery, expected to miss 6 weeks

As the speculation of the extent of the injury to the NFL defending Defensive Player of the year T.J. Watt grew more encouraging over the last 48 hours, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the doctors involved with Watt’s additional opinions and checkups on his pectoral muscle believe surgery is not required.

Doctors determined this afternoon that Steelers’ LB T.J. Watt does not surgery on his torn pectoral and he now is expected to miss about six weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2022

In his normal Tuesday Press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin seemed encouraged about the prognosis when it came to T.J. Watt’s injury.

In his first game of the 2022 season, T.J. Watt was part of the Steelers dynamic defense which led to a Steelers victory. Watt had six tackles on the day along with one sack. Watt also had three tackles for loss, two passes defensed, and one of the four interceptions of Bengal’s quarterback Joe Burrow on the day.

Although the timeline for Watt’s return could vary based on his rehabilitation, the fact he may return for the second half of the season is encouraging. The Steelers have seven more games in the month of September and October before their bye the first week of November. Whether or not Watt returns before the Steelers’ week off, or if he lands on the Reserve/Injured List in order to gain a roster spot, remains to be seen. If Watt is placed on the list this week, the earliest he could return would be Week 6 when the Steelers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Steelers are considering placing T.J Watt on IR, not ending his season but allowing him to return after 4 weeks, per source.

Pittsburgh has until this Saturday before 4pm to decide — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 13, 2022

Even though surgery appears to not be on the horizon at this time, there is always the possibility the rehabilitation process could make a turn in the wrong direction. But for now, even though he is scheduled to miss multiple games, having T.J. Watt for a portion of the 2022 NFL season is much more encouraging than originally believed.

