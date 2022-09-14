Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Unsung Heroes in the Win over the Bengals

There were heroes in the big win in Cincy, but whose positive exploits remain unsung. This week on “The Steelers Fix”, Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar look at certain players that were important to the cause, but not having the men in the hills sing songs about them.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Unsung Heroes

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 2 vs. New England

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for Week 2 of regular season football, and on top of that their first home game of the season. This is all surrounding the Week 2 matchup vs. the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium this Sunday. Mike Tomlin took to the podium Tuesday, and Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say leading up to the game in the latest Mike Tomlin Recap podcast.

The Scho Bro Show: Catch your breath Steelers fans, then get ready for the Pats

The Steelers beat Cincinnati Sunday in an exhausting and crazy overtime battle. The black and gold need a quick breather, because a man in a hoodie is bringing his squad to the Steel City for the Steelers home opener. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Take a breath and get ready for a visit from New England

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Mitch Trubisky can quiet the Kenny Pickett chants on Sunday

The Steelers quarterback situation inched closer to a controversy with a much less than spectacular performance from Mitch Trubisky against Cincinnati on Sunday, The Kenny Pickett chants have started and they could get louder. However, a commanding performance against visiting New England would quell the noise, This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

A good game from Mitch could calm a lot of nerves

The Mail Bag

