Steelers Injury Report: Najee Harris limited on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited their Week 1 victory in Cincinnati with several significant injuries. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first official day of preparation for the New England Patriots, there was one player who did not participate while three were limited. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, T.J. Watt did not practice while Mason Cole, Najee Harris, and Levi Wallace were all limited.

It should be noted outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be on the injury report as long as he is on the Steelers 53-man roster. The Steelers have until 4 PM on Saturday to have this week’s game count as one of four missed before he could return to the roster. Watt has already been ruled out for this week and the current estimate is he will miss at least six weeks as he rehabs his pectoral injury.

Running back Najee Harris left Sunday’s game at the end of the fourth quarter and did not return due to a foot injury. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said in his press conference that it was not a re-aggravation of the Lisfranc injury Harris suffered in training camp. Despite Harris saying he is good to go for Sunday, in Wednesday’s practice he was listed as a limited participant.

Another player mention in Coach Tomlin‘s press conference on Tuesday was center Mason Cole with an ankle injury. In Wednesday’s practice, Cole was limited.

One player who did not return to the game Sunday and there was not an update in the press conference on Tuesday is cornerback Levi Wallace. Dealing with an ankle injury, Wallace was another limited participant.

The final player on the injury report was linebacker Robert Spillane who left Sunday’s game with an eye injury. On Wednesday, Spillane was able to participate fully in practice.

As for the Patriots’ injury report, you can see the names below when available.