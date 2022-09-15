Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The War Room: A mixed bag of rookie performances

Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel. On this week’s show, Matty previews the rookies for the opposing team, reviews the Steelers rookies’ performances against Cincy, and highlights draft prospect, Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame.

Rundown of the show:

Opening Week Thoughts

Week 1 Rookie Review

Week 2 Rookie Preview

Draft Spotlight: Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame.

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: Are the Steelers still facing the same “Bill” of goods?

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Patriots of New England in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon welcome Pat Lane from Pats Pulpit

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 New England Patriots

Special Guest: Pat Lane from Pats Pulpit

Geoffrey and BAD walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Digging into digits that determine decisions

In the opener, Najee Harris getting injured and having a timeout get charged to the Steelers and not the Bengals changed how the end of the game was played out. Join the Stat Geek as he looks at specific plays (yardage, downs & distances, and times) and explains how the numbers play out going forward determined what teams ultimately decide to do. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Stats that decisions are based on

and more geeky numbers!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE