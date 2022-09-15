The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are two teams who know each other well, even though they aren’t division rivals. For these two traditional AFC powerhouses, the game in Week 2 is as big as a Week 2 game can get. The Steelers are trying to remain perfect, advancing to 2-0, while the Patriots are just trying to win their first game after losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Patriots for their Week 2 matchup in Pittsburgh.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 1-0

New England Patriots: 0-1

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+1.5)

OVER/UNDER: 40

Moneyline: Steelers +105; Patriots -125

Last 5 Games in series

Steelers: 1-4

Matchup History

New England Patriots lead series 17-16-0

Injury Report

Steelers

Wednesday, September 14

RB Najee Harris (Foot) - LP

CB Levi Wallace (Ankle) - LP

LB Rob Spillane (Eye) - FP

OL Mason Cole (Ankle) - LP

LB T.J. Watt (Pectoral) - DNP

Patriots

Wednesday, September 14

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (Toe) - DNP

S Joshuah Bledsoe (Groin) - LP

S Adrian Phillips (Ribs) - LP

S Cole Strange (Shoulder) - LP

CB Shaun Wade (Ankle) - LP

QB Mac Jones (Back) - FP

News and Notes

Has there been a more lop-sided rivalry than the Patriots and Steelers? Well, I should first ask the question if the Patriots even feel as if the Steelers are rivals, because they likely don’t. When you look at the recent history between the two teams, it is dominated by New England. Steelers fans cling to the games where the team was able to beat Tom Brady.

2018, 2011 and 2004 are certainly games which will always be remembered, purposefully leaving out the 2008 game with Matt Cassel at the helm.

These two teams haven’t played since the season opening game in 2019, the last game before Ben Roethlisberger blew out his elbow in Week 2 of that season, and so much has changed since that last meeting.

No more Tom Brady.

No more Ben Roethlisberger.

The two remaining faces in this once iconic matchup would be the stoic Bill Belichick, and the exuberant Mike Tomlin. Those legendary names, outside of Brady and Roethlisberger, have gone and new names emerge.

Mac Jones and Mitch Trubisky are the new quarterbacks, but there is plenty of angst remaining between these two fan bases who enter the Week 2 game on different ends of the spectrum. The Steelers are trying to stay a perfect 2-0 after a crazy Week 1 overtime win, while the Patriots are trying to get into the win column after a loss to AFC East rivals Miami Dolphins last Sunday in South Beach.

The names may have changed, but the rivalry remains...

