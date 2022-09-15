While the Pittsburgh Steelers got good news on the injury front surrounding T.J. Watt not being done for the entire 2022 regular season, everyone still knew he would be out of the lineup for several weeks.

Knowing he could miss around six weeks of game play, the roster move to place Watt on Injured Reserve (IR) was a no-brainer. So, when the Steelers announced they have moved Watt to IR, it shouldn’t have come as a shock to anyone.

We have signed LB David Anenih to the 53-man roster from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad and placed LB T.J. Watt on the Injured/Reserve List. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 15, 2022

Putting Watt on the proverbial shelf for the foreseeable future also gives the team an open roster spot on the 53-man roster. The team also announced David Anenih will be filling that vacancy.

Anenih is a 6’2” 245lb pass rusher who attended the University of Houston before being picked up as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Titans. He played 116 defensive snaps during the preseason where he had 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four tackles according to Pro Football Focus. Although Anenih didn’t make the 53-man roster, he did earn himself a spot on the team’s 16-man practice squad. Obviously, he now finds himself in a unique position to join a depth chart with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Replacing a player like Watt isn’t a one man job. It will take all 11 players on the defensive side of the football to step up their game in hopes of filling the huge void left by the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

