Chiefs vs. Chargers: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is here, and it's the first "official" Thursday Night Football game of the season. The first Thursday night game of the year which is streamed solely on Amazon Prime. It's the start of something new when it comes to watching football. But when it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Monday, Sept. 15

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Amazon Prime

KC: -4.0

O/U: 54

Moneyline:

KC: -195

LAC: +165

The AFC West with the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders and Broncos are considered to be the toughest division in the NFL, and these two high-flying offenses in prime time should put this on display. Will Patrick Mahomes and company stay red-hot in Week 2? Or will Khalil Mack and the stout Chargers defense, on top of Justin Herbert and the offense, be able to dethrone the AFC West champions?

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers host the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the regular season at Acrisure Stadium.