Steelers expected to sign David Anenih off the Titans’ practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to make a roster moving in the coming days, and it is for a pass rusher. This news should come as a shock to no one, considering the injury to T.J. Watt during the team’s Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

After bringing in two new players to the practice squad, the question was whether or not the team would just promote a practice squad player for at least the Week 2 game vs. the New England Patriots. It is now being reported the team plans on going outside the organization to fill the void.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the team is planning on signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennesee Titans’ practice squad. Since signing Anenih off the practice squad, he would have to be signed to their 53-man roster.

The Steelers are signing OLB David Anenih to their 53-man roster off of the Titans practice squad, per source.



Whether today as a corresponding roster move or later this week, the Steelers are also expected to place T.J. Watt on IR, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 15, 2022

Anenih is a 6’2” 245lb pass rusher who attended the University of Houston before being picked up as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Titans. He played 116 defensive snaps during the preseason where he had 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four tackles according to Pro Football Focus. Although Anenih didn’t make the 53-man roster, he did earn himself a spot on the team’s 16-man practice squad. Obviously, he now finds himself in a unique position to join a depth chart with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Yates also added how to make room on the roster, the Steelers would make the move official of putting Watt on the Injured Reserve (IR) list. The team has flexibility on when they make this move, with the deadline being the end of the week.

