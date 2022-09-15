Steelers Injury Report: Najee Harris returns fully for practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited their Week 1 victory in Cincinnati with several significant injuries. As the Steelers take the practice field for their second official day of preparation for the New England Patriots, there was one new players added to the injury report. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were only two players who were limited.

It should be noted outside linebacker T.J. Watt will no longer be on the injury report as he was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Thursday.

Running back Najee Harris left Sunday’s game at the end of the fourth quarter and did not return due to a foot injury. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said in his press conference that it was not a re-aggravation of the Lisfranc injury Harris suffered in training camp. Despite Harris saying he is good to go for Sunday, in Wednesday’s practice he was listed as a limited participant. On Thursday, Harris returned as a full participant.

Another player mention in Coach Tomlin‘s press conference on Tuesday was center Mason Cole with an ankle injury. In Wednesday’s practice Cole was limited and was limited again on Thursday.

One player who did not return to the game Sunday and there was not an update in the press conference on Tuesday is cornerback Levi Wallace. Dealing with an ankle injury, Wallace was another limited participant on Wednesday but was a full go on Thursday.

The final player on the injury report from Wednesday was linebacker Robert Spillane who left Sunday’s game with an eye injury. Both days of practice this week, Spillane was able to participate fully.

The new name on the list was defensive captain Cam Heyward. Sitting out of practice last Thursday, Heyward was a limited participant this week on Thursday with no injury designation as it was a coach’s decision.

As for the Patriots’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com. Quarterback Mac Jones did not practice but it was reportedly due to illness and not his back as listed.