The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming home for their first game at Acrisure Stadium for the 2022 regular season. After a nerve-racking victory in Week 1, at least for Steelers fans, the Steelers look to stack wins to start the year. But the New England Patriots will have something to say about it as they don’t want to fall to 0-2 to start their season.

How will Mitch Trubisky fare in his first home start for the Steelers? Will the Steelers offensive line continue to improve? Will the defense be just as dominant without T.J. Watt?

This Sunday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to continue their 2022 season on a positive note. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 2 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 2:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, September 18th

Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Pittsburgh (+2); O/U (40.5)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-CBS with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis as commentators and Evan Washburn as the sideline reporter. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

Online: NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to stream games as well. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 231 or channel 106.

