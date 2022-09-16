 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down the Steelers key Week 1 win over the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in Week 1, and Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network tells you how they did it.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime in Week 1, but it wasn’t always pretty. In fact, sometimes it was downright ugly. One thing which rings true with Pittsburgh is their stout defense. Throughout the 4+ quarters played, the Steelers defense did more than just their job.

When talking about breaking down the game, not many do it better than NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger. “Baldy’s Breakdowns” aren’t just on the NFL Network, but mostly straight from his Twitter feed. It isn’t a complex system, just Baldinger with a clicker in one hand, and his cell phone recording video in the other.

He took to the film to break down the Steelers win over AFC North rival Cincinnati, and he spent plenty of time showing love to the black-and-gold. Check out what he said, and what he broke down, in the videos below:

Minkah Fitzpatrick Pick-6

Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked XP

Arthur Maulet Strip Sack

Steelers Defense

Jaylen Warren

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the New England Patriots to invade Acrisure Stadium this Sunday at 1pm ET.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...