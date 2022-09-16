Breaking down the Steelers key Week 1 win over the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime in Week 1, but it wasn’t always pretty. In fact, sometimes it was downright ugly. One thing which rings true with Pittsburgh is their stout defense. Throughout the 4+ quarters played, the Steelers defense did more than just their job.

When talking about breaking down the game, not many do it better than NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger. “Baldy’s Breakdowns” aren’t just on the NFL Network, but mostly straight from his Twitter feed. It isn’t a complex system, just Baldinger with a clicker in one hand, and his cell phone recording video in the other.

He took to the film to break down the Steelers win over AFC North rival Cincinnati, and he spent plenty of time showing love to the black-and-gold. Check out what he said, and what he broke down, in the videos below:

Minkah Fitzpatrick Pick-6

.@steelers @minkfitz_21 changed the game on the game’s 2 play of the Steelers defensive domination. They crushed the Bengals protection schemes all day. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/50iWOzZmBN — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 12, 2022

Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked XP

.@Steelers @minkfitz_21 with a “pick 6” and the blocked xtra point to send this game into OT. I am sure Mike T has said a million times; play every play like it’s your last. Well Done. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/uNlRdaTJlo — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 12, 2022

Arthur Maulet Strip Sack

.@Steelers @ArthurMaulet2 changes the game in the 68th minute in OT! Never know which play will change the game #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/5cu2BhMLln — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 12, 2022

Steelers Defense

.@Steelers this smells like great defense. Joe Burrow doesn’t wanna see this defense for awhile. Defensive front crushed the rebuilt Bengal O-line. Benefit of long hard days in Latrobe this summer #BaldysBrealdowns pic.twitter.com/mOZ4sDA5SQ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 12, 2022

Jaylen Warren

