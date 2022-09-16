Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Never Not Giving Up

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week should’ve been a historic celebration for Steelers fans. Instead, we’ve reverted back to old habits, with Matt Canada and Mitch Trubisky squarely in the crossfires. Plus. why Tomlin’s AF1 energy puts him in the same league as Bankys and Warhol.

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: The Patriots pose a great test for the Steelers in Week 2

The Steelers barely escaped Cincinnati with an upset win last Sunday, but don’t think for a second that visiting New England will offer any bit of a reprieve. The Patriots will actually be a great test for the Steelers in Week 2. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts.

Let’s Ride Friday: What the Steelers need to do to stay perfect in 2022

Although there are some exceptions, the Steelers tend to get off to a slow start. However, with a win against Nee England at home, the Men of Steel could remain perfect, but how is that achieved. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines it all on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

