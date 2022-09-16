NFL Expert Picks, Week 2: Experts are split on Steelers vs. Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are slated to face off in Week 2 of the 2022 regular season, and there are a lot of narratives between these two teams. For the Patriots, they are trying to show the success they saw in the Tom Brady era wasn’t just a Brady thing. In other words, that they are starting a new chapter to a new legacy. As for the Steelers, they are coming off that crazy overtime win in Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals to move their record to 1-0. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Steelers, still, and there remain huge question marks surrounding the team as they continue into the regular season.

For those who follow the current betting lines, the Steelers opened as 1.5-point road underdogs, and, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, that line has now moved to 2-points.

At this point, it is time to check in and see who the pundits, who call themselves experts, like in this showdown in Pittsburgh this Sunday.

Last week, the vast majority of experts believed the Bengals would beat the Steelers. The vast majority were wrong. This week the expert panels are much more split. At ESPN, only three of the panel like the Patriots to go into Pittsburgh and find a way tow in. As for the haters here at SB Nation, only two of their panel like New England in Week 2. At Sports Illustrated it is flipped. There only two experts like the Steelers to hold serve at home this Sunday.

Those are sites where people just check a box on a website and move on with their lives. However, there are some who spend more time pouring over these picks, and provide some analysis than just a winner and loser.

Take a look at what CBS Sports NFL writer Pete Prisco thinks of this Week 2 showdown:

The Patriots are playing consecutive road games after a terrible showing in Miami. The Steelers are playing their home opener after upsetting the Bengals. But the Steelers will be without T.J. Watt, which matters in a big way. The defensive dynamic changes. The Patriots will hang around in this one as the offense finally shows some life. They will then win it late. Pick: Patriots 21, Steelers 20

The Sporting News Vinnie Iyer also chimed in on the Steelers’ Week 2 game. See how he sees this game playing out:

Neither New England nor Pittsburgh’s offense inspired in Week 1. The Patriots couldn’t run the ball to support Mac Jones and Jones, now dealing with a back injury, had mixed results throwing downfield. Mitchell Trubisky flashed a little but the Steelers couldn’t run well and may not have Najee Harris for this game. The Patriots’ pass defense has sudden issues while the Steelers are down T.J. Watt. This feels like a battle of attrition where situational scheming pays off. That lines up with Bill Belichick besting Mike Tomlin again. Pick: Patriots win 20-17

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com also provided some detailed insight on how he thinks this game will play out:

The Dolphins’ defense, led by former Patriots assistant Josh Boyer, was a terrible Week 1 opponent for New England’s offense to unveil a new scheme against. Miami blitzed a confused New England offensive line into submission — and now another former Patriots assistant, Brian Flores, gets to take his turn. It’s a confusing time when the Pats have a bad offensive line, bad secondary and can expect to get out-coached when they have the ball. Points figure to be at a premium, but the Steelers’ defense has enough juice to win, even without T.J. Watt. Pick: Steelers 20, Patriots 17

These are just a few sites who make weekly NFL picks. When you think about all those sites not listed above, this is when we turn to our friends at NFL Pick Watch, a site dedicated to tracking NFL expert picks by the week. They take all expert picks and put them into an easy-to-read graph for fans to enjoy. When it comes to the Steelers vs. Patriots game, 68% of NFL experts like the Steelers to hold serve and keep their record perfect on Sunday.

What do you think about the upcoming game? Will the experts have it right? Or are they way off? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the Patriots in Week 2.