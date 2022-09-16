NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 2 games against the spread

The 2022 NFL season is now underway! Fans may think they have an idea of how their favorite teams will play based on one week, but a second matchup will help put things more into perspective. For this reason, Week 2 of the NFL season can also be make or break those placing wagers on the games. Lines will be move some due to Week 1 results, but oddsmakers don’t usually have a knee-jerk shift based on only one game.

For the 2022 NFL season, nine members of the BTSC will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. This feature will show all the games for the week including games on Thursday and Monday. Those specific game picks will be featured in the open thread articles for each game. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers. We are just a group of Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as the last two years called Tallysight. It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks. If there are quotation marks next to a pick, it means the person making the selection made a comment about the game.

Last week, there wasn’t any earth-shattering performances. Jeremy Betz led the way as he went 10-6 against the spread just ahead of me at 9-7 as the only two people over .500 so far. Bringing up the rear was Geoffrey Benedict, Kyle Chrise, and Matty Peverell at 6-10. It was Jeff Hartman and Shannon White who went 10-6 in the over/under followed closely by me at 9-7. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, I hold a slight lead at 18-14 just ahead of Jeff, Jeremy, and Shannon at 17-15.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 2 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along! Odd are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.