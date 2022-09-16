Steelers Injury Report: Once again, no players carry an injury status for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited their Week 1 victory in Cincinnati with several significant injuries. As the Steelers take the practice field for the final day of preparation for the New England Patriots, there were no new injuries added to the injury report. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, every player was a full participant and available for Sunday’s game.

Running back Najee Harris left Sunday’s game at the end of the fourth quarter and did not return due to a foot injury. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said in his press conference that it was not a re-aggravation of the Lisfranc injury Harris suffered in training camp. Despite Harris saying he is good to go for Sunday, in Wednesday’s practice he was listed as a limited participant. On Thursday and Friday, Harris returned as a full participant and carries no injury status for Sunday’s game.

Another player mention in Coach Tomlin‘s press conference on Tuesday was center Mason Cole with an ankle injury. In Wednesday’s practice Cole was limited and was limited again on Thursday. On Friday, Cole returned as a full participant and is ready to go for Sunday.

One player who did not return to the game Sunday and there was not an update in the press conference on Tuesday is cornerback Levi Wallace. Dealing with an ankle injury, Wallace was another limited participant on Wednesday but was a full go on Thursday and Friday. For this reason, Wallace carries no injury status for Sunday.

The final player on the injury report from Wednesday was linebacker Robert Spillane who left Sunday’s game with an eye injury. Every day of practice this week Spillane was able to participate fully and is good to go Sunday.

The new name on the list Thursday was defensive captain Cam Heyward. Sitting out of practice last Thursday, Heyward was a limited participant this week on Thursday with no injury designation as it was a coach’s decision. As expected, Heyward was back on Friday and has no injury status for Sunday’s game.

As for the Patriots’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.