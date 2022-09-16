Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 2 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. The Steelers defense came through big last week. While it’s easy to name defenders who really stepped up, who would you say had the best performance on the Steelers offense last Sunday?

2. George Pickens only had one reception for three yards in his first game. While many were disappointed in his lack of usage, remember Chase Claypool only had 2 catches for 39 yards in his first game as a rookie and Juju Smith-Schuster did not have a reception in his. But in both of these examples, they had a touchdown reception in their second career game. Do you think Pickens finds the end zone this week? If not, how soon do you expect it to happen?

3. The Steelers had 5 takeaways and 7 sacks in their first game of 2022. While it is unreasonable to expect them to keep this pace, how many takeaways and sacks do you predict for the regular season?

4. While we’re at predictions, Alex Highsmith had 3.0 sacks in Week 1. How many do you think he gets in 2022?

5. The expectation at this time is T.J. Watt will miss the next six games. While this number could be more (or even less although it has to be at least four), let’s assume it ends up being six games. What would you look for the Steelers record to be in those six games in order to keep them in contention in the division/conference until the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year?

6. Fall is upon us. NFL football has returned and kids are back in school. If you were back in high school (or still there in some cases) and you had to take your class for a fine arts credit, are you going Music, Art, Theater, or Yearbook/Newspaper if those were the choices?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

