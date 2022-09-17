Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Pregame Show: Don’t take the Patriots off of the A-list just yet

Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk the threat that is the New England and how Bill Belichick and the band aren’t to be taken as a cover artist.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Steelers vs. New England, Week 2

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony:

The Steelers won their Week 1 game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium last Sunday, but they lost their best player in T.J. Watt. Now they must try to get by without him. Also, the Patriots come to town to open the Steelers portion of the 2022 home schedule this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. That and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack!

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Life w/o T.J.

Q&A

State of the Steelers: Is the Black and Gold way sustainable?

The Steelers beat the Bengals with a dominating defense, a less than impressive offense, and luck, is this brand of football sustainable? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Can the Steelers win if they play like they did in Cincy?

Q&A

