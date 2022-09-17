Predicting the Steelers’ inactive list for Week 2 vs. the Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first home game of the 2022 NFL season. As the season rolls on, the true nature of the depth chart will come a little more into focus. So for Week 2, trying to predict who the Steelers will have on their inactive list at 11:30 AM Sunday should be much more predictable. Or will it? Regardless, I’m still going to give it a shot.

The rules in the 2022 season when it comes to the players active on game day have been carried over from the last two seasons. As long as a team has eight offensive lineman who will be dressing for the game, they could have 48 players on their active roster rather than the 46 in previous seasons. If the Steelers elevate any players from their practice squad, their inactive list would increase by the same number of players. Until the Steelers announce an elevation, we will assume it is only five players but will adjust the projection if necessary.

Game Status

No players with an injury status

Here are the possibilities to end up inactive for the Steelers against the Patriots on Sunday:

Definitely:

None (No players have been ruled out)

Most Likely:

QB Mason Rudolph- Chances are it would take some sort of prior announcement for this to be any different.

WR Steven Sims- I don’t see how the Steelers change their mind on the order of the wide receivers after only one week.

LB Mark Robinson- If Robinson was going to get a helmet, it would have been last week as Marcus Allen was making his way back for missing the preseason. But Allen was the choice so Robinson stays inactive going forward unless there’s an injury.

Possibly:

G Kendrick Green- The only reason I have Green in this category is in case the Steelers thought they might want an extra center if they’re at all concerned that Mason Cole’s ankle is something he could reaggravate. It’s a bit of a stretch, but I needed something.

OT Jesse Davis- If it’s not Green, it’s likely Davis. I thought it might be Trent Scott, but he got the snaps as the jumbo tight end in Week 1.

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk- It was tough to see the second-year player on the sidelines and not participating, but the Steelers simply have too many players on the defensive line to dress them all. It was him last week, so he’s the leader to do it again.

DT Montravius Adams- If the Steelers were going to rotate who was the odd man out on the defensive line, I would say Adams would be the next guy as he only played five snaps in the game last week.

OLB David Anenih- I’m throwing this one in here just for an outside-the-box thought. The only way the Steelers could get Anenih was to sign him to the 53-man roster. If they think Ryan Anderson, who was available to go on the practice squad, may be more up to speed to help this week, they could elevate Anderson on Saturday and have Anenih inactive.

Unlikely:

LB- Marcus Allen- The special-teams factor is what will give Allen a helmet over Robinson for now. But if Robinson fills in for anybody who’s injured going forward, he could earn the right to keep the spot.

DT DeMarvin Leal- I mentioned the notion of rotating which defensive lineman is inactive. I’m not sure the Steelers would do that, but I just put it out there. And if that was their choice, the rookie could have a game off if the Steelers like a certain matchup better with Loudermilk. But I doubt it.

Projected Inactive List:

Mason Rudolph Steven Sims Mark Robinson Kendrick Green Isaiahh Loudermilk

Yes, I’m going with the same inactive list as what it was last week. I only got two out of five in Week 1 in Rudolph and Sims as I was hoping Robinson would get a hat. Both Green and Loudermilk surprised me as I had them on the radar but in the unlikely category. But now that this is what the Steelers have set as the precedent, injury is likely the only thing to change this up. And for the second-straight week, the Steelers have no players with an injury status for the game. So I’m going with rolling with the same list.

As always, feel free to list your projected inactives in the comments below.