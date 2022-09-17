As I sit here at my computer writing tonight’s article, I am laughing at myself and life.
Over the past few months I have been willingly putting myself through what many have told me is needless torture. I have been training for a half marathon. I have been putting in the work and my reward so far is double doses of runner’s knee, double doses of Achilles tendonitis, and and a friendly reminder of having an old man’s back. To be clear, I will not be featured on the cover of Runners magazine EVER.
Anyway, last night I ended up over at my brother’s house as my other brother (who lives out of town) was in town for the night. The hosting brother was in the mood to ‘celebrate’. What we were celebrating was never truly established but those can be the best celebrations. Complicating my decision to fully embrace and partake in the celebration ritual was the fact that I was supposed to ‘do’ my long run this morning.
What is the saying? “Plans are made to be broken”? Yup, the long run has been rescheduled for tomorrow.
Life is short girls and boys, enjoy it!
- Another 1 pm game. I personally find games at 1 to be rather annoying, especially in the fall. The sun is still reminding us of summer and sitting in the front of the TV while the sun is shining and the temps are above 50 just seems wrong. However, watching the Steelers game live under those circumstances is just about perfect. What are your thoughts about playing in this time slot?
- Cheatroits... give us your favorite stand out moment while playing against the Dark Hoodie and Co. And, yes, Jesse James caught that ball!
- If Trubisky continues to run the offense like Week 1, when do you pull him AND who do you replace him with?
- Last week the defense was a turnover machine! This week is likely to be a different story as Bellicheat teams are historically good with ball security. What is a reasonable turnover count for tomorrow’s game?
- Let’s give this music thing another go ‘round. List your top 3 (or 5 or 10) albums.
Loading comments...