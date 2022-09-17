Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Running with the Devil

As I sit here at my computer writing tonight’s article, I am laughing at myself and life.

Over the past few months I have been willingly putting myself through what many have told me is needless torture. I have been training for a half marathon. I have been putting in the work and my reward so far is double doses of runner’s knee, double doses of Achilles tendonitis, and and a friendly reminder of having an old man’s back. To be clear, I will not be featured on the cover of Runners magazine EVER.

Anyway, last night I ended up over at my brother’s house as my other brother (who lives out of town) was in town for the night. The hosting brother was in the mood to ‘celebrate’. What we were celebrating was never truly established but those can be the best celebrations. Complicating my decision to fully embrace and partake in the celebration ritual was the fact that I was supposed to ‘do’ my long run this morning.

What is the saying? “Plans are made to be broken”? Yup, the long run has been rescheduled for tomorrow.

Life is short girls and boys, enjoy it!