Steelers elevate linebacker Delontae Scott off the practice squad for Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing their first regular season game in Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 1 PM against the New England Patriots. With no players currently on the injury list, the Steelers have elevated one player from the practice squad in outside linebacker Delontae Scott.

We have elevated LB Delontae Scott from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. @BordasLaw https://t.co/jmZDbgMnTZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 17, 2022

Earlier this week, the Steelers signed outside linebacker David Anenih off of the Tennessee Titans practice squad. With two other options from their own squad to elevate them on game day, the Steelers are adding Scott for the needed depth due to T.J. Watt landing on the Reserve/Injured List for this week.

Scott spent the 2021 season on the Steelers practice squad and was elevated for one game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In the game, Scott played seven defensive snaps and two special team snaps but logged no statistics. During the 2022 preseason Scott played 75 snaps on defense for the Steelers over three games where he had five tackles and a sack. Wearing number 50 last season and this preseason, Scott is set to wear #91 according to Steelers.com as 50 is now used by Malik Reed.

With the elevation of one player from the practice squad, the Steelers will now have six players inactive on Sunday. The Steelers must announce there inactive players 90 minutes ahead of kick off, which will be approximately 11:30 AM on Sunday.

