A look back at the Steelers week that was: Win any way you can edition

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago and a new one is about to begin with the Steelers prepping for their final preseason game. Of course, there’s plenty of news coming out of Latrobe. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Saturday 9/10

Wasn’t expecting to write anything this morning but then I saw that Mike Tomlin got the whole Steelers team all-black Air Forces one day before the season opener. Allow me to explain for those who aren’t as in-tune with meme culture ( Najee Harris’ IG): https://t.co/SwPDjD4N5r pic.twitter.com/gLDtO8yyqU — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 10, 2022

Awesome move by Tomlin. My editors don’t buy me black shoes. Maybe I’m not degenerate enough.

Sunday 9/11

Bad clock management: The #Bengals lost to the #Steelers on a 53-yard FG with no time left.



Cincy played for the tie when they punted with 1:03 left. They still had 15 more seconds to milk on the play clock.



That was the deciding factor in this game. pic.twitter.com/wmvYJ8qufV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

Sweet win. Sweeter that it happened in Cincy.

Steelers believe TJ Watt tore his pec and he is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm diagnosis, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

The price of doing business on the field. It just sucks to see somebody that great sidelined.

Great team win! Black Air Force energy was definitely with us #HereWeGo — Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) September 11, 2022

The players believe in the Air Force Ones. Could this be the new rallying crying for the Steelers?

Monday 9/12

Source: All the tests on Najee Harris’ foot were negative and the #Steelers believe there’s a “good chance” he will play Week 2 vs the #Pats. https://t.co/55FfAiHJlY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2022

Good news, But don’t bring a guy back if he’s not on 100%.

There's some optimism today in Pittsburgh that OLB and Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt did not experience a full pec tear and will be able to return after sitting for a month or so, per league source. Still awaiting word from the team. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 12, 2022

I’m cautiously optimistic. But see above.

Tuesday 9/13

Steelers have signed former Commanders LB Ryan Anderson and TE Rodney Williams to the practice squad and released TE Justin Rigg and WR Jaquarii Roberson to make room. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 13, 2022

Welcome fellas!

Doctors determined this afternoon that Steelers’ LB T.J. Watt does not surgery on his torn pectoral and he now is expected to miss about six weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2022

That’s a silver lining after a cloudy day of injury news.

Big number for CBS with Bengals-Steelers in national window.



17.4 million viewers is best for network in Week 1 since NFL returned to CBS in 1998.



+21% from week 1 in 2021.



Sunday doubleheader was CBS’ 3rd best for Week 1 since 1998. — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) September 13, 2022

Don’t think for a second that it’s Cincy that brings in the viewers. That’s almost as much as my last open mic night on YouTube.

As of now, #Cowboys do not plan to pursue significant trade for a QB barring unforseen change, per source. Cowboys won't take any possibility completely off table, but with Dak Prescott's improved timeline and Cooper Rush's familiarity with offense, team feels it can be patient — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 13, 2022

For those of you that think Mason is going to be a Cowboy again. He’s not.

Mike Tomlin on Jaylen Warren's first game: "He didn’t urinate down his leg, that’s a great place to begin." — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 13, 2022

That’s usually how I measure my success at work.

.@Browns show off their new midfield logo at FirstEnergy Stadium pic.twitter.com/ioYJ7XrFGS — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 13, 2022

How cheesy. I hope the Steelers don’t get any ideas about doing the same thing with Steely McBeam.

Cameron Sutton had 4️⃣ forced incompletions vs the Bengals.



That’s twice as many as any other defender had in Week 1 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/4FTJChsF1h — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) September 13, 2022

Cameron Sutton is for real.

Wednesday 9/14

Minkah Magic @minkfitz_21 has been named Week 1's AFC Defensive Player of the Week‼️



: https://t.co/xWa4Ed1TGh pic.twitter.com/QKslgtVNyt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 14, 2022

Sunday was a career year for some players.

Two Words: Rent free.

Thursday 9/15

We have signed LB David Anenih to the 53-man roster from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad and placed LB T.J. Watt on the Injured/Reserve List. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 15, 2022

For once a Titan LB coming to Pittsburgh instead of the other way around.

Mac Jones is not practicing today due to illness, according to the Patriots. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 15, 2022

Actually, I want Mac Jones to play. It’s the Baker Mayfield effect.

Friday 9/16

Some of many pregame highlights for #Steelers 2022 home opener vs. N.E.:

-National Anthem: Donnie Iris

-Flyover: 2 Navy F-5N Tiger II; Sundown Flight

-Terrible Towel Twirl: Led by actor Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul)

-Fans encouraged to be in their seats by 12:30 p.m. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 16, 2022

Donnie Iris Rocks!!!!l

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.