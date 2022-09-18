 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Win any way you can edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago and a new one is about to begin with the Steelers prepping for their final preseason game. Of course, there’s plenty of news coming out of Latrobe. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Saturday 9/10

Awesome move by Tomlin. My editors don’t buy me black shoes. Maybe I’m not degenerate enough.

Sunday 9/11

Sweet win. Sweeter that it happened in Cincy.

The price of doing business on the field. It just sucks to see somebody that great sidelined.

The players believe in the Air Force Ones. Could this be the new rallying crying for the Steelers?

Monday 9/12

Good news, But don’t bring a guy back if he’s not on 100%.

I’m cautiously optimistic. But see above.

Tuesday 9/13

Welcome fellas!

That’s a silver lining after a cloudy day of injury news.

Don’t think for a second that it’s Cincy that brings in the viewers. That’s almost as much as my last open mic night on YouTube.

For those of you that think Mason is going to be a Cowboy again. He’s not.

That’s usually how I measure my success at work.

How cheesy. I hope the Steelers don’t get any ideas about doing the same thing with Steely McBeam.

Cameron Sutton is for real.

Wednesday 9/14

Sunday was a career year for some players.

Two Words: Rent free.

Thursday 9/15

For once a Titan LB coming to Pittsburgh instead of the other way around.

Actually, I want Mac Jones to play. It’s the Baker Mayfield effect.

Friday 9/16

Donnie Iris Rocks!!!!l

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

