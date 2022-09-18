Steelers vs. Patriots, Week 1: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 2 coming off an exciting, overtime win vs. AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Entering the game 1-0, you’d think the team would have favored against the 0-1 New England Patriots, but the oddsmakers disagreed, having the Steelers as 3-point underdogs in the regular season home opener at Acrisure Stadium.

The Patriots won the opening coin toss, choosing to defer their possession to the second half. Mitch Trubisky and the offense took over after the touchback, and it was the typical three-and-out to start the game. Pressley Harvin boomed a punt which was bobbled at the one-yard line, but went into the end zone for a touchback.

Starting at their own 20-yard line, Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense took over, and the meticulously moved the ball down the field, converting several third downs throughout the process, but the Pittsburgh defense stood tall in the red-zone and held the Patriots to a field goal. The Nick Folk kick was good, making the score 3-0.

On the Steelers’ next possession, a rhythm started to develop and the offense moved the ball into New England territory for the first time. Jaylen Warren was able to get some traction on the ground, but when the team was threatening, Mitch Trubisky’s pass intended for Diontae Johnson was intercepted. It was the first interception of the season for Trubisky, and the first turnover for the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh defense decided to take matters into their own hands, and it was by way of a Minkah Fitzpatrick interception.

The Steelers offense had the ball to end the first quarter...