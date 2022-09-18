Steelers vs. Patriots, Week 1: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

To start the second quarter, the Steelers put together their best drive of the day. While the drive was highlighted by Najee Harris tough yards, and huge 3rd down conversions to Dionate Johnson, the drive stalled once it reached the red-zone. The Steelers had to settle for a Chris Boswell field goal, which was good, to make the score 3-3 with 8:35 left in the half.

After a three-and-out, Trubisky and the Steelers offense was back on the field with 6:25 left in the second quarter. While they were able to gain a first down, a third down pass intended for Pat Freiermuth fell incomplete and forced another Pressley Harvin punt.

Mac Jones and the Patriots continued to move the ball down the field with relative ease, and the drive was capped off with a Jones pass to Nelson Agholor for the touchdown with 22 seconds left in the second quarter. The point-after was good, making the score 10-3.

The 10-3 score would stand heading into halftime, and New England slated to start the second half with the football.