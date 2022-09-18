Steelers vs. Patriots, Week 1: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

New England started the second half with the football, and it looked like the Patriots’ offense was going to pick up right where they ended the second half. However, the opening drive to the second half stalled and Bill Belichick sent out Nick Folk for a 52-yard field goal. The kick sailed wide right, and the Steelers dodged a bullet.

Mitch Trubisky was able to orchestrate a scoring drive off the missed kick, but the drive resulted in nothing more than another Boswell field goal. The 52-yard field goal made the score 10-6 with 5:47 left in the third quarter.

The Patriots’ next drive looked like it ended when a 3rd and 7 pass fell incomplete, but the ensuing punt was fumbled by Gunner Olszewski and recovered by New England. Following a personal foul penalty on the Steelers, the New England drive started at the 10-yard line. Three plays later Damien Harris plunged into the endzone for the touchdown, making the score 17-6.

Pittsburgh’s drive, desperately needing an answer, was highlighted by Najee Harris both catching and running the football. A Gunner Olszewski end around moved the ball into New England territory, and Diontae Johnson got the offense into the red-zone. The third quarter ended with the Steelers facing a 3rd down inside the 15-yard line.