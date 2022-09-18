Bears at Packers Week 2: Sunday Night Football Open Thread

Bears (1-0) at Packers (0-1)

Next up: Texans at Bears

Next up: Packers at Buccaneers

This one shouldn’t be pretty, but who knows after last weekend’s results.

It appears that the condition at Soldier Field was reminiscent of the hurricane game when the Steelers played in Miami, or the after hurricane game the Steelers played against Miami. Somehow, Miami wasn’t in last weekend’s game in Chicago.

The Packers played backups at both tackle spots and lost a guard during the game. I suspect that won’t be helpful against the generally good defense of Chicago. Rodgers might wish he could pay some WR out of his own pocket if someone doesn’t step up. I suspect the chicken, or egg, of this story, is the offensive line, but we’ll see.

Join your fellow Steelers fans for the late night comment thread.