Steelers in-game injuries are minimal as team prepares for the Browns on a short week

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their first game of the 2022 regular season when the New England Patriots came into Acrisure Stadium and won 17-14 in Week 2. On top of that, the Steelers now have a quick turnaround in Week 3 when they have to travel to play the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

When talking about a Thursday night game, injuries are always a key component of playing and preparing on a short week. Following the loss, Mike Tomlin outlined some injured players heading into the AFC North rivalry game in Week 3.

The only injury noted by Tomlin in the post-game press conference was to inside linebacker Devin Bush. According to Tomlin, Bush left the game with a foot injury and will have it evaluated.

Heading into Week 2, there were several players who were dealing with other injuries, and it seems as though they left the Week 2 game with no re-injury. These would include players like Levi Wallace (ankle), running back Najee Harris (foot) and center Mason Cole (ankle).

While injuries were a main talking point following the Steelers’ Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, it certainly wasn’t a reason for the Steelers’ loss on Sunday at home. Moving forward the Steelers will have to not only stay healthy, but show they have an offense which is capable of moving the ball and making enough plays to win a game.

