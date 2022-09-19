Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the loss to the Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers for the first time this regular season with their loss to the New England Patriots Sunday.

After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.

Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Sunday.

Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game of the regular season. The next game on the docket is the Week 3 game vs. the Cleveland Browns in Ohio, but first, the post-game sound:

Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference

Coach Tomlin addresses the media following our game against the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/Qs7ARkqJeE — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 18, 2022

Mitch Trubisky Post-Game Press Conference

QB Mitch Trubisky addresses the media following our game against the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/IxgAQHnRqW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 18, 2022

Around the Locker Room

Hear from Pat Freiermuth, Cam Heyward, Diontae Johnson, and more following our Week 2 game against the Patriots. @SIRIUSXM pic.twitter.com/qZWwNy0ORz — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) September 18, 2022

The Steelers offense closed the game with a pair of 3 and outs, and Diontae Johnson expressed frustration on the field after one of them pic.twitter.com/PRI3Mk8pEY — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 18, 2022

Ahkello Witherspoon on the long TD he allowed pic.twitter.com/iHGAerLpBz — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 18, 2022