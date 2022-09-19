Steelers and Browns injury lists look vastly different heading into Thursday Night Football

If there is a positive about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ deflating 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2, it is the fact they won’t have much time to dwell on the loss. With the Cleveland Browns on deck in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football, the preparation for the Steelers’ second AFC North game of the season has already begun. With that, Mike Tomlin met with media Monday, instead of his usual Tuesday press conference, to outline what he thought of the upcoming matchup.

Whenever teams are preparing on a short week for the weekly Thursday night game, injuries become even more important. The fact is, if a player is banged up, it is unlikely they play on such a short week.

For Pittsburgh, this doesn’t seem to be a huge concern considering the only notable injury during the game Sunday vs. New England was a foot injury to inside linebacker Devin Bush. Monday during Tomlin’s press conference the Steelers head coach said Bush is expected to practice Tuesday, which is the team’s first, and only, practice heading into Cleveland.

This per Dale Lolley of Steelers.com:

Tomlin said Devin Bush (foot) is expected to practice Tuesday. That will be the Steelers' only practice day before playing Thursday in Cleveland. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) September 19, 2022

As for the Browns, their injury situation is much more dire heading into the first Steelers grudge match of the 2022 season. When Kevin Stefanski met with media Monday, he already ruled out the following players:

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle)

DE Chase Winovich (hamstring)

TE Jesse James

This per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski already has ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), DE Chase Winovich (hamstring) and TE Jesse James for Thursday night’s game vs. the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2022

The first estimated injury report will be released Monday for both teams, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they try to get the bad taste of Week 2 out of their mouths with a win over the Browns in Cleveland.

