NFL Week 3 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 3.5-point underdogs at the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no time to wallow in the misery of their 17-14 defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots as they have a short week due to facing the Browns in Cleveland this Thursday night. When it comes to the betting lines for Thursday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 3

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM

Betting line: +3.5

Over/under: 40.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 26-14 vs Browns

Win streak: 2 games PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 2 - 1 CLE

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 6 - 3 - 1 CLE

There was no opening line on the game after the schedule was announced in May due to uncertainty around the Deshaun Watson situation.

Being the underdog on Thursday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +150 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 3/2 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Browns would have a payout of $50 ($30 plus the original $20 bet). The Browns have a current moneyline of -175, or 4/7 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Cleveland to win straight up would have a payout of $31.43 ($11.43 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games against AFC North opponents and are 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games against Cleveland. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 5 games and have gone UNDER in 7 of their last 9 games in Cleveland.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 80/1 after Week 2. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 40/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 8/1 odds behind the Browns at 7/2 odds, the Bengals at 3/1, and the Ravens as the favorite at 20/21 odds.