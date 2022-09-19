Steelers Injury Report: Devin Bush the only player listed on Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have very little time after their Week 2 defeat to recover as their next game is right around the corner on Thursday. Need to have three injury reports before the game, they will come on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The Steelers did not practice on Monday as it was the day following the game, the report is an estimate as to the participation of players. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, the only player who was listed was Devin Bush.

Devin Bush left the Steelers game on Sunday in the fourth quarter with a foot injury and did not return. During head coach Mike Tomlin‘s press conference on Monday, he stated he believed Bush would be ready for practice Tuesday.

“I think he’s expected to practice tomorrow,” Coach Tomlin said in regards to Bush. “But as always, you guys can let practice participation be your guide in terms of his availability.”

Not knowing what his exact participation would be, Bush was listed as a limited participant for Monday due to his foot injury. With it being just an estimation, how things progress during the short week will ultimately determine Bush’s availability for Thursday.

As for the Browns’ estimated injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.