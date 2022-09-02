Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Cutdown Cruelty

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic Steelers takes on the internet. This week, everyone SAYS the QB1 battle is settled, except for the man in charge. Tomlin haters are almost wishing TJ’s injury was worse, so they can troll him for preseason playing decisions. And the most toxic black and gold fans come out of the woodwork for this week’s roster cuts.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

QB ‘22: Who Are You

Tomlin preseason decision

Roster Cutdown Toxicity

Joe Haden Fake News

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

Steelers Preview: Re-evaluating expectations for the 2022 season

There were certain expectations for the Steelers’ 2022 season before talent was officially evaluated via three preseason contests. What is expected of Mike Tomlin’s Steelers now that those games have been played? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Reevaluation of 2022 Expectations

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

BREAKING NEWS: The Steelers make several roster moves on Thursday

The Steelers had more moves to make after cutting down their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. Signing only half of their practice squad on Wednesday, the Steelers made several moves on Thursday with putting players on Injured Reserve, adding others to the 53-man roster, and signing some others to the practice squad. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield as he reports what we know now on the roster changes and stick with Behind the Steel Curtain for everything Steelers.

Let’s Ride Friday: At what point do the Steelers abandon the plan?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are at a unique point of their 2022 season, a point where you have to wonder how long they’ll continue down this path? Jeff Hartman, Senior Editor of Behind the Steel Curtain, talks about this, and more, on the Friday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

How long until the Steelers scrap

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

