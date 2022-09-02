Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Preseason Bye Week

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

1. The Steelers added three players to their 53-man roster who were not with them during the preseason. On a scale of 1 to 10 (with 1 being you hated it and 10 being you loved it), how do you rank the additions of these three players:

Malik Reed

Jesse Davis

Jamir Jones

2. Now that the Steelers are down to 53 players, what was your biggest roster surprise (either in a release or someone they kept)?

3. What was your favorite moment from any of the Steelers three preseason games in 2022?

4. Play the role of “over-optimistic” fan and name one thing that is exciting about the Steelers in 2022 and why they will be successful?

5. To give both sides equal standing, now play the role of “over-pessimistic” fan and name one thing that is terrible about the Steelers in 2022 and why they will struggle?

6. I had a pretty eventful week. Not only was my first novel released this week (not Steelers related), it was my 4-year anniversary with BTSC. If someone would have told me 15 years ago this is where I would be I would have thought they were crazy. My life took a pretty big pivot from being a high school physics teacher/football and track coach to get where I am today. Knowing we are all in different seasons in out respective lives, what’s the biggest “pivot” you have experienced? Where did you start vs. where you finished (or are currently)?

